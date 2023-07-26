K9s For Warriors save the lives of military veterans and rescue dogs

On any given day we tragically lose 20 military veterans to suicide.

K9s For Warriors is an organization run by veterans that hopes to change that while also saving the lives of dogs in animal shelters. By rescuing these loving animals and training them to provide crucial physical and emotional support, K9s For Warriors are hoping to transform the lives of veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and military sexual trauma.

K9s For Warriors is a veteran service organization and is currently the largest service provider of support animals to veterans. Studies have shown that 92% of the veterans paired with a service dog from K9s For Warriors report needing less medication and 82% reported a reduction in suicidal ideation.

K9s For Warriors

The dogs trained for this program are carefully selected to make sure that they have the right temperament for the work. After their evaluation they are given a full physical to make sure that they are healthy enough to take on the role of caregiver before entering the training program that can last between six and eight months.

Since its founding in 2011, K9s For Warriors has paired more than 900 veterans with highly trained service dogs. They have also rescued more than 2,000 good boys and girls from the animal shelter.

For more information on how you can support this wonderful organization or if you are a veteran in need of support please do not hesitate to reach out through the K9s For Warriors website.