How the Osceola County Fair handles severe weather

A strong line of thunderstorms rolled through Osceola County Wednesday, just as people gathered for another day at the Osceola County Fair.

The fair works with local emergency management to come up with a safety plan in case severe weather moves in, and it’s one they had to turn to Wednesday with the threat of severe weather in the area.

“I was staying in a a tent and it was raining pretty hard,” Milan Kimball, from Osceola, who’s been staying at the fair said. “And then I woke up, and I had to go in a camper because the rain started coming in the tent and the next morning we had to throw it away.”

Advertisement

Kimball is no stranger to experiencing severe weather at the Osceola County Fair, and neither is Jacob Hawkins from Howard City.

“Last year that we were here, we had a big thunderstorm that rolled through,” Hawkins said. “There wasn’t much that happened, but the pig barn and the rabbit barn did have the roof tear off last summer.”

But the office manager of the fair Cheryl Sherman and her team have a plan for when severe weather hits, including a texting line between all directors and superintendents of the fair and an intercom system across the fair grounds.

“Emergency management is very good about contacting us right away when they know we have events on the ground, so we go by what they tells us and get that word out as fast as we can,” Sherman said.

Advertisement

And part of those precautions that are put in place man that when there is severe weather, people are not allowed to be on the rides.

“We have what’s called a special event incident action plan, and it details contingencies for a variety of emergencies including severe weather,” Mark Watkins, the emergency management director for Osceola County, said. “So we currently have four members of our emergency response team that are actually at the fair. They’re doing public education, but they’re also trained in when the events do occur, what to do.”

Plans they hope they never have to use, but are ready to go on days like Wednesday.

“I have a baby and a two year old, and I was trying to figure out where I would go if it started to rain really hard,” Anneliese Rider from Osceola said.

Although the fair is back up and running now, the threat for severe weather did cause the fair to close down for a few hours.