Family’s Great Wolf Lodge visit soiled after finding dirty diaper in game night box

A family had their visit to Great Wolf Lodge soiled after they found a dirty diaper in a game night box.

The incident happened Monday night when a woman visiting the lodge with her family bought a game night box as a birthday gift for her 9-year-old son.

“Something was wrapped inside it and I didn’t see any goodies, so assuming it was all wrapped in tissue wrap, me and my sister Brandee dug in it,” Britaney Grawne said.

Grawne said they picked out wet wipes and didn’t realize it was a diaper until they had it fully unwrapped.

“[Disgusted] was about my only reaction. I was the one to unroll the package and touch what was inside,” Grawne’s sister Brandee Wible said.

Dirty diaper found in game night box

A game night box typically contains things like caramel corn and other fun Great Wolf Lodge treats and toys. However, the box they received was anything but that. And while they were given a Build-A-Bear voucher and a refund for the package, they said they weren’t pleased with how things were handled the night of the incident.

“[Monday] morning we were able to talk to somebody and he was way more reasonable,” Brandee said. “But still, I had it on my hands, I’m not okay with that. And if it would have been one of our kids I don’t know what my reaction would have been.”

Great Wolf Lodge has refunded the family for their stay and has released the following statement:

“We take the health and safety of our guests very seriously and are working closely with the Pack members at our lodge in Traverse City to determine how this happened so we can ensure every precaution is being taken to prevent any incident like this from happening again. We have been in contact with the family to try to make up for this unacceptable experience, and we hope we have the opportunity to welcome them back when they’re ready and provide the exceptional experience families have come to expect when they visit Great Wolf Lodge Traverse City.”