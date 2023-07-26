Exodus Place looking to turn Northern Michigan correctional facility into housing for the homeless

A Northern Michigan correctional facility may soon be a place to house the homeless and provide more affordable housing.

Pugsley’s Correctional Facility in Kingsley was a minimum security prison that was shut down back in 2016. And now, the Grand Rapids Based Exodus Place is looking to expand it’s operations to Northern Michigan.

Robb Munger, president and CEO of Exodus Place, says the 105 acres and the number of buildings at the prison is what drew him to the property. Munger said Exodus Place wants to buy the property to expand their existing operations to accommodate 300 transitional housing units and 700 workforce apartments.

“What we would do is we’d start with a transitional park. We have a couple of employers that would like to rent buildings from us already on site to put people to work because they’re looking for employees. And then, as we grow, we would actually do micro apartments where it’s a fee based.”

Munger said Exodus Place hopes to provide support to help solve the homeless issue, not just treat it temporarily. The expansion would include mental health support, job readiness training, substance abuse counseling and housing assistance.

“Our sweet spot is we’re transitional housing, so we bridge the gap from being homeless and being in a rescued situation to getting into an apartment or a house,” Munger said. “Or it could be some other. We’ve had guys come in and they go to hospice or nursing homes or adult foster care.”

Munger said he’s reached out to Fife Lake township about the plans, and will be at Thursday night’s meeting to answer questions. However, Ryan Hannon, who works closely with the homeless population, sounded off on the proposed project.

“No one from Exodus Place ahs reached out to any of the partners in the work to end homelessness,” Hannon said. “Also, the idea of transitional housing is an outdated model. It doesn’t fit with our housing first approach where we help people who are homeless without preconditions get into a house and then help them with their ailments if they choose afterwards.”

He did acknowledge that homelessness and affordable housing is an issue for Northern Michigan, and one he knows all too well.