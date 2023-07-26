Crawford Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public for help to find two missing canoers on the AuSable River

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on the look out for two missing female canoers on the AuSable River.

They say that one person is a 19-year-old who is 5 foot 4 inches and 350 pounds. She is wearing black shorts, a green flower shirt and pink water shoes.

The sheriff’s office says that the second woman who is missing is a 65-year-old who is 5 feet tall and 155 pounds. She is wearing black shorts, a black top and glasses. She also has short curly hair.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office says that they were in a Carlisle aluminum canoe.

They are asking anyone with any information to call 989-745-6634.