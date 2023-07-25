Wonderland Humane Society warns to not leave pets in cars

You may think that leaving your dog in the car for just a few minutes is safe, but in reality, it only takes minutes for a car to heat up to dangerous temperatures.

According to Wonderland Humane Society, the best things to do is keep your pets at home safe in the air conditioning rather than take them with you to a place where you may have to leave them in the car.

When you let your pets outside in the heat make sure that they are in a shaded area and that they have plenty of cool water.

“You know, summer months are tough. We have a beautiful summer here in Cadillac, but when it does get warm and the animals are in 80 and 90 degrees, its just really too hot for the dogs to be in cars particularly, even with the windows down. People think there is some air movement, but there is just not enough,” Susan Tilkin, the vice president of the Wonderland Humane Society, said.

And before taking your pet for a walk, try to step on the pavement with your own bare feet, and if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog.