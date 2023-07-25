Wexford Jewelers parking lot facing major structural damage due to failing culvert

Wexford Jewelers in Cadillac has been facing major problems within their parking lot.

The city has been trying to help the storefront in figuring out the next steps, but things are more complicated than they seem.

“They’ve just failed, their lifespan is done” said Keith Terwilliger, the administrator in sales at Wexford Jewelers, said.

Advertisement

Wexford Jewelers says the holes in their parking lot are not sink holes, but rather it’s a culvert system that has failed.

“What you’re seeing is infrastructure that actually is built underneath the parking lot and then there are two culverts that are actually built underneath the parking lot that pass underneath the parking lot, that’s why we are seeing holes in the parking lot because the steel is giving way and the culvers are opening up and it’s allowing the sediment to flow into the river,” said Terwilliger.

And unfortunately, there are no plans in the near future for it to be fixed.

“There isn’t a concrete plan yet, Michele Hoitenga has been amazing stepping in and looking for help, but it is a very complicated project because you’re looking at a state river, state highway, and you’re looking at it being within the city. You’re also looking at drains that actually flow out of Lake Cadillac, and Lake Mitchell” said Terwilliger.

Advertisement

And even though the owners of Wexford Jewelers are getting help from Senator Hoitenga, there are other issues.

“There is a lot of issues with who actually owns this property because this little strip where the river is not deeded to us or to the north, its actually undeeded property that is not claimed by anybody” said Terwilliger.

But City Manager Marcus Peccia say’s they are working with Terwilliger to find a solution.

“The river is owned by the state. None of this property is owned or is under the authority of the city however the city is certainly trying to do everything we possibly can to help the adjacent property owner in finding resources to get this problem resolved,” Peccia said.

Advertisement

But in the meantime, Terwilliger wants customers to know that the building is complexly safe, and they are still open.

“We would like to see more people message in to our local representatives and our state officials to let them know the urgency of this because if this was to collapse right here, there would be flooding go actually to the north over by Lincoln school and the credit union and eventually it would create some sort of issue for the housing and all the people that live on Lake Mitchell and Lake Cadillac” said Terwilliger.

Places in the parking lot that are deemed unsafe are blocked off by fences.