Michigan State Police say a traffic stop for outstanding warrants led to multiple arrests on Friday.

A trooper recognized a woman who had warrants out for her arrest in a car turning left at the intersection of US-131 and M-66 in Antrim County.

The car pulled into a parking lot, and the woman and a man got out. The trooper arrested both people after finding a glass pipe with meth on the man.

The 45-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, both from Mancelona, were taken to the Antrim County Jail.