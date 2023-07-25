Sleeping Bear Dunes ‘Star Party’ event moved to Saturday

Sleeping Bear Dunes wants to remind people that their star gazing event originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 has been moved to Saturday, July 29.

“Join rangers and astronomers from the Grand Traverse Astronomical Society (GTAS) at the Dune Climb from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. The first portion of the event will feature family-friendly activities and solar viewing scopes for safely looking at the sun. We know it may seem strange to feature the sun at a Star Party, but it is actually a star, after all!

After it starts to get dark around 9 p.m., the focus will shift to night sky viewing. GTAS astronomers will bring telescopes and their cosmic knowledge to share with attendees. Highlights for viewing will include the waxing crescent moon, the planet Venus and the summer star clusters.

All programs offered by the National Lakeshore are free. Participants need only purchase the park entrance pass or have an annual pass displayed in their vehicle to join in the fun. We recommend bringing blankets and/or folding chairs as picnic tables are limited.”