Onaway man killed in dirt bike accident, troopers say

Officials say a 58-year-old man from Onaway was killed in an accident with his dirt bike.

Michigan State Police responded Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. to a report of a dirt bike crash in North Allis Township in Presque Isle County.

The crash was on County Line Road north of Hutchinson Highway. Troopers say there’s evidence a deer on the road may have led to the crash.

Troopers were also told the man had been drinking the night before and the dirt bike did not have a working head light.

MSP's original release incorrectly stated that the man had been reported missing the night before.








