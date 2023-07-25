It’s harvest time at Lavender Hill Farm in Boyne City

It’s time to get your garden tools ready! It’s the peak season for Lavender here in Northern Michigan and at Lavender Hill Farm in Boyne City, you can harvest your very own bundle of Lavender.

Every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. you can explore everything that Lavender Hill Farm has to offer from the U-pick Lavender, guided farm tours where you will see over 30 types of Lavender and wonderful smelling merchandise!

All summer long, the farm is hosting “Lavender Fest Fridays” a day full of fun activities like yoga, face art, concerts, and much more! (Did we mention it also smells amazing?!)

Agricultural Director, Kaitlin McHenry said that you can pick Lavender through the first week of August, which means there’s still a few weeks left to head to the farm!

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to the farm to learn more about “Lavender Fest Fridays” and how to harvest your own bundle of Lavender.