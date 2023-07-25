Grant Me Hope: Kevin

Say hello to Kevin, a 16-year-old with a warm heart and a teddy bear personality.

Kevin enjoys playing basketball, and is even playing on a team. His favorite subject in school is English, but it used to be math before it got “hard.”

He says he’s interested in pursuing a career as an occupational therapy assistant, even if he doesn’t know much about it.

He says that summer is his favorite season, and that he loves to swim, even though the fish used to scare him. His favorite animal is a bear.

He said that he wants a family that likes to play basketball, likes to do hair and likes to cook. He said it doesn’t matter if he has a sibling, but that family is important because it’s forever.

