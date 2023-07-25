Candidates announced for Traverse City Mayor, City Commissioner

The city of Traverse City has announced the candidates for both the positions of the mayor and three city commissioner seats.
As of the 4 p.m. deadline to file nominating petitions, Tom Mair and Amy Shamroe have filed to be the mayor.
And as of the 4 p.m. deadline to file nominating petitions, the following people have filed to be a city commissioner:
- Jackie Anderson
- Kenneth M. Funk
- Caroline Kennedy
- Mary Mills
- Chris Minkin
- Shea M. O’Brien
- Merek Roman
- Heather Shaw
- Mitchell Treadwell
The deadline for withdrawal is Friday at 4 p.m. After that, all candidates whose filings are determined to be sufficient and eligible by the city clerk’s office will be officially certified by City Clerk Benjamin Marentette for placement on the November ballot.
Candidates that are elected will be sworn in to office on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.