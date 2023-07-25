Army planes will be flying over Traverse City for training

Cherry Capital Airport has been notified that the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command will be conducting training in the Traverse City.

You might see or hear them from Monday, July 24 through Friday, Aug. 4.

Military aircraft involved in the training includes four Chinooks, two Blackhawks, three Little Birds, two C-130′s, a KC-130J, an AC-130W and a MC-12W. Cherry Capital Airport says the training has been coordinated with local government and law enforcement.

Because of safety issues there won’t be any opportunities for the public to watch, but if you happen to catch them around town send us your photos or video.