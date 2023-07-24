Scammers claim to be Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, ask for thousands of dollars

The Emmet County Sheriff is warning people about a scam involving their office.

Sheriff Pete Wallin says scammers are calling people and claiming to be Wallin, Undersheriff Matt Leirstein or another deputy from the office.

The scammers will tell you there’s a warrant out for your arrest and that you must pay $3,000. They will likely ask you to pay through an app like Cash App or Zelle.

Sheriff Wallin wants to remind people that they will never ask for payments through apps. If you get a call like this, hang up and dial 911 or the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office at 231-439-8900.