Osceola County Fair kicks off, happening all through the week

The Osceola County Fair kicked off Monday with rabbit and poultry showings.

The start of the fair had events happening until 7 p.m. with a Garden Tractor Pull to end the night. But if you missed your chance to enjoy the fair on Monday, don’t worry because it will be running all week.

Tuesday’s events include goat judging, beef and dairy judging, the heavyweight horse pull and even a carnival to enjoy as well.

Advertisement

Events for the rest of the week include a chicken barbeque, livestock auctions and much more.

“Well, it’s just a staple in the community,” Cheryl Sherman said. “And, you know, people are always looking for the Evert, come to the Evert, Osceola Fair. And yeah, we just love being a part of it and love watching our families go through.”

This fair has been going strong since the 1800s and continues to be loved by the community.

And even though it includes a carnival, Sherman says it’s not really an entertainment fair, but rather an agricultural fair.