Michigan Arts and Culture Council gives $2,500 grant to Soo Film Festival

A popular film festival in Sault Ste. Marie was given a grant to help fund the event.

The Soo Film Festival received the $2,500 grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

The additional money will help with programming and advertising costs. The normal budget of the festival is around $4,000.

There were 300 entries this year with 72 making the cut. And while the festival places an emphasis on Great Lakes film makers, the entries were open world-wide.

“It’s kind of like the minor leagues. You can see them before they become big stars. We are hoping that the more meetings we have here will help bring production here and help more Michiganders become film makers,” the President of the Soo Film Festival Jason Markstrom said.

The festival runs Sept. 13-17.