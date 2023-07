Gaylord rescue: Warning, this video may be disturbing to some viewers

Wisconsin man recovering after rescue in Gaylord

The Gaylord Police Department says they were able to save a Wisconsin man after his heart stopped.

Officers say the 33-year-old collapsed at a gas pump in town last week. A local Gaylord man gave him CPR until police arrived.

After confirming the victim had no pulse, they continued CPR and used an AED. EMS arrived and took over administering aid until they finally got a pulse.

The man is recovering without any apparent long-term issues.