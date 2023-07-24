Skip to Main
Health Department’s Montmorency office closed due to building structural failure

07/24/2023 8:23 AM EDT

The District Health Department No. 4′s Montmorency office in Atlanta, Michigan, is closed, officials said Monday.

The office will be closed until further notice because of a building structural failure, officials said. 

People who have scheduled appointments at the Atlanta office will be contacted by the DHD4. Officials also said all health department services are available at DHD4 office in Alpena.

If you have any questions about the closure, please call 989-356-4507 or 800-221-0294.


