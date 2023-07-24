Former firefighter paramedic now operates his own company, TC Golf Carts

Tyler Vandermark was a firefighter paramedic for 15 years. Today, he is the founder and owner of TC Golf Carts, an idea that originally began as a side gig. TC Golf Carts are used at campgrounds, wedding venues, fairs and much more.

“I got COVID, and I was at home for ten days and I ended up having to use basically use my vacation time to cover those times off. I got sick from when I was at work and it was kind of like I said, it’s time to it’s time to make a move. I got to do something, and it was time to take the business to the next level, and that’s what I’m doing right now is I’m 100% going and it’s and it’s not stopping” said Vandemark.

TC Golf Carts started out as a hobby at first, but Tyler realized it could be big in the Northern Michigan area. It took a lot of support, but eventually Tyler transitioned into running TC Golf Carts as a full-time job and it’s constantly growing.

Advertisement

“I’ve had a lot of people in my life that have run businesses, so I’ve had a I’ve got to see how people do it, what not to do. So, this is definitely always been a passion, but firefighting was always number one. I actually never thought I’d step away from it. I did. You know, I worked five years in the ER down in Lansing and then full-time fire at the same time” Tyler said.

Becoming an entrepreneur means facing obstacles. And Tyler said that a good work ethic is a huge determining factor to success.

“Anything can be done. I mean, as long as you you’re ready to work. Because, you know, I worked 56-hour workweeks at the fire department, plus mandatory overtime and all that. So, I was putting a lot of hours. I’m working more now. It never ends. The phones never stop ringing. You’re never you’re never done. So, if you’re ready for that for about five years, you just busting your butt, you can make it happen” said Vandemark.

TC Golf Carts are used at campgrounds, wedding venues, fairs and much more.