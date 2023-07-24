Boats make their way to Mackinac Island with 114th Chicago Yacht Club Race

Boats have hit the shore of Mackinac Island taking part in the 114th Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac that started Saturday.

The winner of the race was Natalie J., who finished in 36 hours, 16 minutes and 50 seconds. The Heartbreaker came in second trailing just a minute and 30 seconds behind.

There are 81 out of 240 boats still on the race course.

Advertisement

The competing boats are working through a bit of a pile up through the straits and pushing through a light wind.

While the yearly race always presents its own challenges, this year the haze and lack of wind could be the biggest test for the boaters.