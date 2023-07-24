Skip to Main
Big Rapids Police: Man shot, killed woman before turning the gun on himself

9and10news Site Staff
Site Staff
07/24/2023 2:09 PM EDT
Shooting Investigation

Big Rapids Police say a man and woman are dead after reports of shots fired Saturday night.

Officers were called to Catherine St. around 11:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the deceased woman and several children in the home who were unharmed. Police say the deceased man was found outside.

They say 35-year-old Matthew Ottobre appears to have shot 33-year-old Samantha Houghton during an argument, before shooting and killing himself.

Big Rapids Police say the two lived together and the children were theirs. The children are being taken care of by a family member.

