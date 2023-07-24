Atlanta Secretary of State office closed due to structural damage from storm

The Michigan Department of State said that the Secretary of State office on State Street in Atlanta will be closed until further notice do to structural damage to the roof of the building that was caused by a storm.

Residents and staff are being rerouted to the office at 931 South Otsego Avenue in Gaylord. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekday, except for Wednesdays when it is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The repair project on the Atlanta Secretary of State office is estimated to take at least two weeks to complete, and possibly as long as eight weeks.

The District Health Department No. 4′s Montmorency office in Atlanta, Michigan, has also been closed due to structural damage.