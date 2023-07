Tucked away on a private lane, this home in Levering, MI has all you need plus more!

The home located on Manitou Trails along Douglass Lake has views of the lake, while also providing privacy. The house features an open plan providing space for family and friends.

Check out all this location has to offer, including a functioning model train set!

The listing can be found at 8623 Manitou Shores Levering, MI 49755.