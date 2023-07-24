Accessible Recreation Day taking place in Traverse City to celebrate the American’s With Disabilities Act

A great way for disabled Traverse City residents to come out and enjoy outdoor activities has been scheduled.

Accessible Recreation Day will take place at the Civic Center Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. More than 15 community agencies will be offering a wide variety of family friendly activities to celebrate the American’s With Disabilities Act.

The event will be free for anyone who wants to join in on the fun.

“We’ve been trying to grow this event for a few years now. So basically, awareness of accessibility and what a perfect time of the year to demonstrate that,” Kevin Lozo, the Disability Network Options Counselor, said.

Parking for the event will also be free of charge.

If you would like to know more about the event and activities happening, click here.