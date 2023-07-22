Woman killed in head-on crash after she loses control of her vehicle, Mecosta Co. deputies say

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that a woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident.

On Friday evening, deputies responded to an accident on East Wheatland Avenue near Hewlett in the Village of Remus, Wheatland Township. The sheriff’s department was told that it was a head-on collision with injuries.

The investigation showed that a 58-year-old female from Lake was traveling east on East Wheatland Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed over the center line and hit head on the vehicle of a 55-year-old female from Blanchard who was traveling west on East Wheatland Avenue.

The 58-year-old was pronounced dead on scene after all life-saving measures had been taken, deputies said.

The 55-year-old was taken to a hospital in Mt. Pleasant by family members for her injuries, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Meceola Central Dispatch, Wheatland Twp Fire/Rescue, Mecosta County EMS, AERO Med, The Mecosta County Accident Investigation team, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Posse, Curries Towing, Big Rapids Towing and the Mid Michigan Medical Examiner Group.