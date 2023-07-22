One person dead after house fire in Missaukee County

One person was left dead after a house fire broke out yesterday in Missaukee County.

Missaukee County Sherriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a house fire on the 9,000th block of N. Forward Rd. in Norwich Township.

The Sherriff’s office says once the firefighters were able to put the fire out, they discovered one person that was deceased.

The victim has been identified as a 61-year-old male of Lake City. A 68-year-old female did manage to escape the residence.

The Sherriff’s office is working with MSP fire marshal to continue the investigation.