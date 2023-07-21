You can see iconic Barbie dolls in Charlevoix

Take a trip to Hungry Ducks Farm in Charlevoix, and inside the museum, you will find a collection of Barbie dolls.

“I just all of a sudden, I just like Barbie dolls. I never had them as a child,” said Linda Mueller, owner of Hungry Ducks Farm.

Mueller’s first Barbie dolls she ever got were from her sister.

Advertisement

“My sister gave me her Barbie car, and she gave me her Barbie dream house and her kitchen, and she gave me all her toys,” said Mueller. “She’s not really a collector, but she knows I keep things. So she gave me her toys, and of course, I brought them out.”

RELATED: We celebrate the release of ‘Barbie’ with some themed cocktails and mocktails

Mueller’s collection includes some of the controversial Barbie dolls.

“One is the Girl Scout Barbie, which there’s nothing wrong with her except that at the time, people had decided the Barbie shape was not realistic and that it was bad to make little girls think that they should be shaped like Barbie, which has a very tiny waist and very long legs,” explained Mueller.

Advertisement

Mueller says Barbie’s original figure isn’t far off from what other dolls looked like.

“I have a collection of dolls from 1850 right up to Barbie, and you can see the dolls never had realistic bodies. The idea was that clothing would look nice on these dolls,” said Mueller.

You can also see Barbie dolls that marked a time in history or several wedding Barbie dolls.