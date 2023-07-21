Top News: Dogs abandoned in Antrim Co. looking for people to adopt them - and more

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan.

1. Several dogs found dumped in the Jordan Valley area of Antrim County

Antrim County Animal Control said at the end of June they got their first call about a dog running in the Jordan Valley area. “We did see tracks, but we didn’t see any dogs,” said Heather Belknap, director of Antrim County Animal Control. “Then we were getting reports of six, seven or eight dogs. We have two traps, so you’ll not catch them very quickly using only one or two traps.” Trooper Kayla Moore of the Michigan State Police adopted one of the rescued dogs, naming her Rosie after her late grandmother. “She is very energetic. She definitely is very loving. You can tell that she’s still trying to have trust with humans,” said Moore. “We got a lot of work cut out for her, but I think she’s going to be a great partner.” The eight other dogs still need a home. “They’re just very scared here. It’s loud in the kennels, and all of them don’t know how to walk on a leash,” said Belknap. “If there are the right homes out there willing to put in the work for them, I would love to adopt them out sooner rather than later.”

2. Historic Doherty Hotel in Clare up for sale

One of the oldest and most well-known hotels in Northern Michigan is up for sale. The Doherty Hotel has stood in the center of downtown Clare for 99 years, and for every single day of those years it was owned by a Doherty. That may not be the case for much longer. “Good or bad, you’ve heard about the Doherty,” said current owner Dean Doherty. “In some way or the other.”

3. Michigan man who swam across Lake Michigan in 1998 is going to attempt it again

A man who swam across Lake Michigan in 1998 said he’s returning 25 years later for a longer splash. Jim Dreyer will attempt to swim at least 82.5 miles without getting out of the water, from Milwaukee to Grand Haven, beginning Aug. 1. Dreyer, who turns 60 in August, will be raising money for the Chief Petty Officers Association, an independent group that offers a variety of services to enlisted members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

4. Cheboygan Co. man wins $1 million playing Luck instant lottery game

A Cheboygan County man said he has had “sleepless nights” since he won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Luck instant game, lottery officials said. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Indian River E-Z Mart, located at 4524 Straits Highway in Cheboygan. “I bought two tickets and lost on the first one,” said the 44-year-old player. “When I started scratching the second ticket, the last thing I thought would happen was winning $1 million. When I revealed the winning symbol, I was more surprised than I have been in my entire life.”

5. Woman ejected from vehicle in rollover crash in Benzie Co.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a woman was badly injured in a crash Thursday morning. On Thursday at 8:27 a.m., a rollover injury crash was reported in Almira Township, deputies said. A 2022 Subaru Outback was traveling south on Lake Ann Road when the driver apparently lost control and rolled the vehicle, deputies said.

6. Invasive New Zealand mudsnail found in Four Mile Creek, Grand Traverse Co.

The Watershed Center for Grand Traverse Bay says invasive snails have been found in the main branch of Four Mile Creek, a tributary to Mitchell Creek in Grand Traverse County. They say the New Zealand mudsnails were found during annual Adopt-A-Stream monitoring and were confirmed by Oakland University and Trout Unlimited. Mudsnails were first discovered in Michigan’s inland waterways in 2015. Since then they have been found in six other river systems. The snails are considered invasive because they compete with other native snails for resources. They can also kill fish and affect their health because fish can’t digest their shells.

7. Someone won the huge Powerball jackpot, but it wasn’t anyone from Michigan

A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history and the third largest in the history of the game. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The California Lottery said on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market. Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $1 billion to $1.08 billion at the time of the drawing, moving it from the seventh largest to the sixth largest U.S lottery jackpot ever won.

8. Off-duty police officer, kiteboarder help rescue mom and 2 sons from rip currents at Ludington pier

The Ludington Police Department said Tuesday that two boys and their mom were rescued after struggling in the water near the north breakwater at Stearns Beach. At 12:46 p.m. on Monday, Stearns Beach first responders were called to the beach for a report of several people struggling in the water near the north breakwater. Two Hudsonville boys, ages 7 and 10, were rescued by four people who were walking out on the breakwater, police said. The boys’ mother, a 39-year-old Hudsonville woman, also needed to be rescued after she went in the water after the boys, police said. No injuries were reported among those rescued, but the mom was taken to Corwell Ludington Hospital, where she was treated and released.

9. Two Northern Michigan state representatives face recall petition

Six Michigan State House members have had recall petitions filed against them this week. Two of them are from Northern Michigan. Traverse City’s Representative Betsy Coffia and Cheboygan’s Representative Cam Cavitt are facing recall petitions for votes they made in the House. The State Board of Canvassers will review the petitions next month. “I think it seems like a waste and a distraction,” said Rep. Cavitt.

10. AG Nessel charges 16 Republicans with election fraud, forgery

Sixteen Michiganders, including one from Northern Michigan, are facing felony election fraud charges stemming from the 2020 election. Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges late Tuesday. She says the 16 people falsely claimed to be duly elected electors for the electoral college vote and signed certificates saying so, all in an attempt to fraud and override the election results.



