Salvation Army in Traverse City Holds Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign

The sun may be shining bright, but the sound of Christmas bells is in the air this weekend.

The Salvation Army of Traverse City is holding their Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign.

They’re set up at seven different locations around Traverse City and are collecting money to help those in need.

These locations include:

Blains Farm and Fleet

Family Fare on 8th Street

Horizon Books

Oleson’s Food Store in both Long Lake and Hammond

Tom’s Food Market in both the East Bay and West Bay

The goal this year is to hit $10,000, and all proceeds go to local programs.

“We are so blessed because we’ve got gold kettle sponsors, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Bill Marsh that have helped us get going towards that goal. But we have a lot of work to do over the next day and a half,” Greg Irwin from the Salvation Army Traverse City said.

If you missed the chance to donate Friday, they’ll be out ringing their bells on Saturday too. Or you can donate online by clicking here.



