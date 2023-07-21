Quiz: Try to get 100% on this week’s news quiz

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below!

RELATED: Top News: Dogs abandoned in Antrim Co. looking for people to adopt them - and more

Advertisement

Check out our last news quiz here.

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

Want an F-150 Lightning electric pickup? You’re in luck - prices have been slashed

Invasive New Zealand mudsnail found in Four Mile Creek, Grand Traverse Co.

Advertisement

Someone won the huge Powerball jackpot, but it wasn’t anyone from Michigan

GALLERY: Waterspout spotted near Mackinac Island

We celebrate the release of ‘Barbie’ with some themed cocktails and mocktails

Lake City star basketball player Alie Bisballe commits to Wisconsin

Advertisement

Historic Doherty Hotel in Clare up for sale

Michigan man who swam across Lake Michigan in 1998 is going to attempt it again

Cheboygan Co. man wins $1 million playing Luck instant lottery game

Celebrating National Blueberry Month at Bulldog Berries

Advertisement































