Haley’s Hot Takes: Divorces, Miranda Lambert, and more!

Happy Friday!

To kick things off, we are talking about Miranda Lambert. This week during a concert she stopped mid-song and yelled at fans for taking selfies. Since this has happened, people are taking to social media to debate on who is in the right. This is definitely a slippery slope!

This week has also been heartbreak week in Hollywood! It was announced this week that Arianna Grande and her husband of two years are splitting up. There have been separated since January and now making it official.

They are not the only couple ending their relationship. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are also going their separate ways. They have been married for 7 years and the they are both asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Happy news! Lindsay Lohan has welcomed a baby boy! Her and her husband, Bader Shammas got married sometime last year and announced their pregnancy in March.

Lastly, here is my recap of Ed Sheeran last week haha! It was such a fun concert and he put on a really good performance. The best part was when Eminem came out and sang some songs with him!

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!