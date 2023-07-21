Chef Sherry shows us ‘snackle boxes,’ a great way to pack food for a day trip

Chef Sherry of From Michigan to the Table is here to help Eric and Bill create their own “snackle box!”

From Chef Sherry: “Kayaking is one of our favorite summer activities. With all the awesome rivers in our area, we like to take all-day kayaking trips to relax and enjoy this great Michigan weather.

I was first introduced to a ‘snackle box’ on a Manistee River kayaking trip with one of my best friends. At our first sandbar stop, they shared several of their tackle box charcuteries with the rest of us. It’s such an awesome idea! Even the young kayakers enjoyed all the different snacks, there were so many choices!

Click here for Chef Sherry’s Tackle Box Charcuterie recipe.