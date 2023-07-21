71-year-old pickup driver killed in crash with semi driven by Mt. Pleasant man

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that an Ithaca pickup truck driver was killed in a crash with a semi driven by a Mt. Pleasant man.

On Thursday at 2:20 p.m., deputies were sent to Luce Road near Sanctuary Drive in Arcada Township for a two-vehicle crash.

Deputies found that a southbound pickup truck driven by Michael Doran, 71, of Ithaca, crossed the center line and hit a northbound tractor trailer. Doran was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the northbound semi - a 57-year-old Mt. Pleasant man - was not injured.

Deputies said it appears Doran may have had a medical event prior to the crash.

The roadway was shut down for over seven hours for the investigation and cleanup. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and both occupants were wearing their seat belts, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Alma Fire and Rescue, Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division and the Michigan State Police Accident Investigation Team.