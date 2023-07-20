Woman ejected from vehicle in rollover crash in Benzie Co.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a woman was badly injured in a crash Thursday morning.

On Thursday at 8:27 a.m., a rollover injury crash was reported in Almira Township, deputies said.

A 2022 Subaru Outback was traveling south on Lake Ann Road when the driver apparently lost control and rolled the vehicle, deputies said.

The driver, a 52-year-old female, was ejected from the vehicle, they said. She was taken to the hospital, where her condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Benzie EMS, Almira Township Fire and Inland Township Fire.