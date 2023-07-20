We celebrate the release of ‘Barbie’ with some themed cocktails and mocktails

Meteorologist Haley Fiaschetti is showing us some cocktails to get in the mood for the new Barbie movie!

Here are the ingredients, and you can watch the segment for more information.

Malibu Barbie

1 oz. shot of Malibu rum

1 oz. shot of Pink Whitney pink lemonade vodka

3 oz. pineapple juice

3 oz. Sprite

Frozen raspberry garnish (use as ice cubes)

Pink sanding sugar for the rim, if you’re feeling fancy

Non alcoholic Malibu Barbie

Substitute coconut water or coconut milk for Malibu rum, and pink lemonade instead of Pink Whitney.





Tropical Barbie

2 oz. shot of Malibu rum

1 oz. cranberry juice

3 oz. orange juice

1 oz. grenadine

Frozen pineapple (acts as Ice cubes)

Pink sanding sugar to really Barbie up your drink

Non alcoholic Tropical Barbie

Substitute coconut water or coconut milk for Malibu rum.





Please enjoy responsibly!