Virtual academy helps bring funding to Northern Michigan school district

Leaders in a Northern Michigan school district say a virtual program is not only bringing education to students in an online setting, but also more money.

The Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan is a full-time, tuition-free, online public school of the Mesick Consolidated School District.

“Those types of schools are required to have an authorizer, and that’s where Mesick comes into play,” Mesick School Board President, Sally Flatman said.

Highpoint Academy and Mesick Consolidated Schools teamed up back in 2016. The partnership between the two gives students an option for virtual learning and the school district funding with 3% of the academy’s foundational allowance.

“All of our students are benefitting. Without that money we receive from Highpoint there’s a lot of things that would have gone undone,” Flatman said.

The Superintendent for Mesick Consolidated Schools, Jack Ledford, said they’ve struggled passing bond and millage proposals in the past and says thanks to the funding from the academy, the school district has been able to make a number of repairs and pay for some positions at the school.

“When we have school of choice, virtual is one of those options. It helps us as a district to raise the bar and be student-centric and meet the needs of our students as well,” Ledford acknowledged.

Ledford acknowledged that the partnership between Mesick and Highpoint has not only freed up money the district otherwise wouldn’t have had, but it’s also been a huge benefit for students by giving them variety in education.

“One of my former students actually graduated from Highpoint and they had a great experience. So, the reviews are very positive and it’s a good experience for kids,” Ledford said.







