Several dogs found dumped in the Jordan Valley area of Antrim County

There’s an investigation after several dogs were dumped in Antrim County.

Antrim County Animal Control says at the end of June. They got their first call about a dog running in the Jordan Valley area.

“We did see tracks, but we didn’t see any dogs,” said Heather Belknap, Director of Antrim County Animal Control. “Then we were getting reports of six, seven or eight dogs, which we have two traps. So you’ll not catch them very quickly using only one or two traps.”

Moore’s K-9 Search and Recovery stepped in to help.

“They were able to set up cameras to see where the dogs were, how they were behaving, and see if they would go into the traps,” explained Belknap. “The trap is actually huge, they set it in a big circle, and it has a magnetic door. When the dog goes in, it sets off the magnet to release and shut the door.”

They caught eight dogs but knew there were probably more out there.

A few days later, Michigan State Police got a call for another dog.

“The neighbors had said that they put out food and water for it, but it just wasn’t coming toward them,” said Trooper Kayla Moore for Michigan State Police. “I used my venison roast, some animal crackers, and applesauce. She was very hesitant to get in the car at first, but that lured her in when she had her lunch. I just opened up the backseat in my patrol car, and she jumped right in and started sleeping, actually.”

“We believe she’s related because it’s not very far from those dogs. As we started catching them, they seemed to kind of break away from each other,” added Belknap.

Trooper Moore adopted the rescued dog, naming her Rosie after her late grandmother.

“She is very energetic. She definitely is very loving. You can tell that she’s still trying to have trust with humans,” said Moore. “We got a lot of work cut out for her, but I think she’s going to be a great partner.”

The eight other dogs still need a home.

“They’re just very scared here. It’s loud in the kennels, and all of them don’t know how to walk on a leash,” said Belknap. “If there are the right homes out there willing to put in the work for them, I would love to adopt them out sooner rather than later.”

All dogs are a lab mix.

Antrim County Animal Control says there is at least one more dog in the Jordan Valley area.

If you’re interested in adopting any animal at the Antrim County Animal Shelter, call 231-533-6421.