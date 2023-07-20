One dead, another injured after motorcyclist hits truck at BP Gas Station in Mackinaw City

The Mackinaw City Police Department said that one person is dead and another injured after a man driving the motorcycle with a passenger hit a pickup truck pulling away from the gas pump in front of him.

On Thursday, around 1:25 p.m., police said that Ronald Rumpel from Lakeland, Florida, was pulling up to a gas pump at the BP Gas Station, formerly known as the Shell Gas Station, in Mackinaw City. They say that while Rumpel was pulling up to the gas pump, the motorcyclist immediate accelerated and hit a pickup truck pulling a camper trailer in front of them.

Police said that Rumpel’s motorcycle sideswiped the truck and camper before directly hitting a cement post stopping it next to the gas pump.

Advertisement

Rumpel’s passenger received serious injures and was airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City while Rumpel was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police.

The Mackinaw City Police Department is still investigating the crash, and it is unknown at this time if alcohol or dugs were contributing factors.

Emmet EMS, Mackinaw City Fire Department, Emmet County Sheriff Department and the Michigan State Police assisted the Mackinaw City Police Department at the scene.