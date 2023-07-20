Invasive New Zealand mudsnail found in Four Mile Creek, Grand Traverse Co.

The Watershed Center for Grand Traverse Bay says invasive snails have been found in the main branch of Four Mile Creek, a tributary to Mitchell Creek in Grand Traverse County.

They say the New Zealand mudsnails were found during annual Adopt-A-Stream monitoring and were confirmed by Oakland University and Trout Unlimited.

Mudsnails were first discovered in Michigan’s inland waterways in 2015. Since then they have been found in six other river systems. The snails are considered invasive because they compete with other native snails for resources. They can also kill fish and affect their health because fish can’t digest their shells.

New Zealand mudsnails can reproduce without mating, so one snail can lead to a rapidly growing population of snails.

To help stop the spread of mudsnails and other invasive species, make sure to always clean, drain and dry any gear and boats you use in the water.

You can find more information about Michigan’s invasive species here.