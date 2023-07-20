Hook & Hunting: Why do hunters wear orange?

During hutting season, it is very common to see a ton of people walking around in bright orange clothing all over Northern Michigan.

And that is all thanks to a bill that was signed on this day in 1977.

Only July 20, 1977, then Michigan Governor William Milliken signed a law making it mandatory for most hunters to wear fluorescent orange vest, jackets or hats.

“Hunters orange” has been a staple to firearm deer season in November since then. The bright color was picked because it is of course, highly visible and easy for other hunters to spot while in the woods.

But the genius of the color is that while it is bright to us, it does not impact deer behavior at all.