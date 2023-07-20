Fun for a great cause at the Muskegon River Trash Bash

The 2023 Muskegon River Trash Bash is just a few short weeks away and for those that wish to participate registration is currently open until July 31.

The Muskegon River Trash Bash in an annual family-friendly cleanup event that brings members of all ages from the community together to protect our waterways primarily the river, its tributaries, and the thousands of acres that surround it.

There are many ways that you can take part in protecting Michigan’s waterways. Whether it is through volunteering your time or sponsoring a cleanup crew, every bit of help counts.

For more information on how you can get involved visit the Muskegon River Trash Bash website.