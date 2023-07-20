Freedom Hill Coffee Roasters supports veteran mental health

There’s not a better way to start the morning than with a hot cup of coffee. And in Bellaire, Scott and Jill Thomas are roasting their own coffee beans for the community and people all over the country to enjoy.

Freedom Hill Coffee is veteran owned and roasted here in Northern Michigan.

Scott and Jill left their corporate jobs to create a life that made them excited to wake up to everyday and make a difference. The goal of Freedom Hill Coffee is to support veterans and first responders in managing their mental health and post-traumatic stress. Everything that Freedom Hill does is to honor Scott’s good friend and fellow veteran, Brian. Brian struggled with the adjustment after leaving the army and tragically took his life.

A portion of proceeds from the coffee and merchandise go to resources to support veterans and first responders. Freedom Hill Coffee is specialty grade from all over the world and roasted in small batches. Not to mention, when you order coffee from Freedom Hill it is less than a month out of the roaster to ensure it’s fresh!