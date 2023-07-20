Flooding, outages, downed power lines and trees reported in Frankfort area

A major storm moved through Benzie County on Thursday morning, knocking out power and causing flooding.

The City of Frankfort is asking residents to avoid travel if possible while crews deal with downed trees and power lines. The Garden Theatre is also reporting major flooding.

As of 11:15 a.m., there were around 700 customers without power in Benzie County.

Currently the storm is moving east into Wexford County. We will have more information on this active storm system as it moves through Northern Michigan.