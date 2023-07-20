Drunk and drug driving arrests jump in Cheboygan Co.: ‘People are ... making bad decisions’

Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook said Thursday that drunk and drug driving arrests are up for the first six months of the year compared to last year.

“I believe now that COVID has been officially declared over, people are getting out more, with some making bad decisions,” said Cook.

According to Cook, car crashes related to alcohol and drugs also are on the rise in the state. Statistics at michigan.gov show that in 2022, 40% of vehicle fatal crashes in Michigan involved alcohol or drugs. There also were 9,331 alcohol-involved crashes, with 322 fatalities, and 2,452 drug-involved crashes, with 249 fatalities.

Cook said that during the same period in Cheboygan County, there were 25 alcohol-involved crashes resulting in two fatalities and 15 injuries, and 10 drug-involved crashes causing nine injuries.

“To put that in perspective, law enforcement agencies as a whole in Cheboygan County investigate a drug or alcohol-involved crash about every 10 days, and statewide about 32 crashes are investigated daily,” said Cook.

“We are taking a proactive stance on drunk and drugged drivers. If you get behind the wheel and are under the influence, you go to jail. There is no in-between.”

Cook also said his department is working with the prosecutor’s office finalizing the protocol to forfeit vehicles for those charged as repeat offenders.

“If a person has been arrested in the past for drunk driving, then we are going to begin the process of instituting forfeiture proceedings under the Michigan Vehicle Code,” Cook said. He said the statute allows the forfeiture, out-of-court settlement or relinquishment of a vehicle used at the time of arrest pursuant to a seizure order from the court. These funds are then distributed to be used toward law enforcement costs and victim services.

The Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office will initiate the forfeiture program on Aug. 1.

“The OWI vehicle forfeiture program will be yet another tool in our joint efforts with the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department to continue to make the roads as safe as possible in our county,” said Cheboygan County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Goodrich. “It will also transfer some of the enforcement costs away from the innocent taxpayers and to the person who chose to commit the crime.”

Cook said speeding is another issue within the county.

“We just need to slow down. We are seeing vehicles traveling 10-25mph over the speed limits on these roads,” Cook said.



