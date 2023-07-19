You’re more likely to be killed by a shark than win Powerball or Mega Millions

Editor’s note: A version of this story ran earlier this year on 9&10 News.

Wednesday night’s $1 billion Powerball drawing and Friday night’s $640 million Mega Millions drawing have a lot of people dreaming about what they’d do with all that money. And while we know the odds are never in our favor, that doesn’t stop a lot of us from running out to get a ticket.

But what actually are the chances you’ll win? Mega Millions says the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302 million, and Powerball says their odds are 1 in 292.2 million. You could guarantee yourself a win if you buy every possible combination, but you’d have to spend almost $600 million to do that. (First off, if you have that kind of money, why play? Secondly, you’d probably still lose money after taxes and the lump-sum payment penalty.)

But someone has to win eventually, right? Which is exactly why people keep playing.

In reality, though, you’re more likely to be killed by a vending machine (1 in 112 million) than win one of the jackpots, according to our research.

Here are some other things more likely to happen than winning the jackpot:

Hitting a hole in one in golf: 1 in 12,000

Being killed by a shark: 1 in 250 million

Being struck by lightning: 1 in 300,000

Getting a toilet-related injury: 1 in 10,000

Getting a royal flush in your first hand of poker: 1 in 649,740

Dating a supermodel: 1 in 880,000

Finding a four-leaf clover: 1 in 10,000

Bowling a perfect game: 1 in 11,500

Being killed by a bee: 1 in 59,507

Catching a foul ball at a baseball game: 1 in 835

Being born on Leap Day: 1 in 1,461

There is one thing that’s more improbable than winning Mega Millions or Powerball: Having a perfect March Madness bracket. Those odds are a ridiculous 1 in 9.2 quintillion.



