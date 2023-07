Due to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, we have a few changes to our shows at the end of July and beginning of August.

On the following dates, Michigan This Morning will not be available on Local 32 (FOX). However , you can still watch on our website or using the VUit app on your smart TV. These changes will not affect our scheduled programming on CBS.

7/20: No MTM on Local 32 (FOX) from 4:30-8 a.m. Regularly scheduled programming resumes at 8 a.m.