Two people heading to jail after being caught with drugs

Danielle Petrie

Sean McQueen

Two people are going to jail after detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team say they caught them with drugs.

Back in December, TNT detectives with the help of Michigan State Police troopers from the Cadillac Post stopped a car suspected of of containing large amounts of methamphetamine.

During that traffic stop-evidence of drug use was in plain view.

Advertisement

Sean McQueen of Manton and Danielle Petrie of Thompsonville were arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail.

Upon searching the vehicle-detectives found 4.8 ounces of methamphetamine, 16 grams of fentanyl, buprenorphine, and a stolen 9MM handgun from Muskegon.

Petrie was hit with several charges-including receiving and concealing stolen property and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

She was sentenced Monday to 6.5 to 40 years.

Advertisement

McQueen also faces several charges including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

He’ll be sentenced later this month.