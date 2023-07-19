Traverse City commissioners approve extension of Park Alcohol Ban

A new ordinance has been put in place in Traverse City.

City commissioners approved an extension of the Park Alcohol Ban to include men’s and women’s trails near the commons. This comes after a rise in homeless in the area and several incidents including alcohol.

The Traverse City Police Department says this is only to be used as another tool for further investigations in that area, and not an excuse to target individuals.

Advertisement

They also said it’s an area they’re most frequently called to.

“This wasn’t something that we just blindly asked for. This has been something that we’ve been working on and looking to implement for a little bit now.”

They said it’s not a tool they’ll use on a daily basis to write several tickets.