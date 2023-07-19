Tour de TART lets you ride, eat, drink, and raise money for a good cause

It’s time to put the tire to the trail for the largest TART Trails fundraiser of the summer.

More than 600 people will hit TART and Leelanau Trails for the annual Tour de Tart.

Riders can take off anytime between 4 to 6:30 p.m. from Darrow Park in Traverse City. There are two food stops along the 17-mile ride, a bayside meal at North Park in Suttons Bay, local wine and microbrews and then a relaxing bus ride back to Traverse City.

Return bus service starts at 6 p.m. and the last bus departs at 9 p.m. sharp.

Kate Lewis from Tart Trails tells us more about the ride that starts this Friday.